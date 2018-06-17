Antonio R. Sanchez III Sells 15,000 Shares of Sanchez Production Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock

Sanchez Production Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Director Antonio R. Sanchez III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Sanchez Production Partners stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. Sanchez Production Partners LP has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $13.25.

Sanchez Production Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.4508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanchez Production Partners during the fourth quarter worth $19,785,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanchez Production Partners during the fourth quarter worth $12,714,000. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Sanchez Production Partners during the fourth quarter worth $3,242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Sanchez Production Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,174,000. Finally, Yorkville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanchez Production Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,161,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanchez Production Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

About Sanchez Production Partners

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

