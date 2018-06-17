Antonio R. Sanchez III Sells 15,000 Shares of Sanchez Production Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Stock

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2018

Sanchez Production Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Director Antonio R. Sanchez III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Sanchez Production Partners stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. Sanchez Production Partners LP has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $13.25.

Sanchez Production Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.60 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.4508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 21st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanchez Production Partners during the fourth quarter worth $19,785,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanchez Production Partners during the fourth quarter worth $12,714,000. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Sanchez Production Partners during the fourth quarter worth $3,242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Sanchez Production Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,174,000. Finally, Yorkville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanchez Production Partners during the fourth quarter worth $2,161,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanchez Production Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

About Sanchez Production Partners

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sanchez Production Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP)

Receive News & Ratings for Sanchez Production Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanchez Production Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply