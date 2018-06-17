AO World’s (AO) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO) in a report released on Friday, June 1st.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AO. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.66) price objective on shares of AO World in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of AO World in a report on Friday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 160 ($2.13).

Get AO World alerts:

AO World traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01), reaching GBX 151.80 ($2.02), during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,005,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,009. AO World has a fifty-two week low of GBX 98 ($1.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 154.40 ($2.06).

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company offers TVs, home cinema and sound bars, Blu-ray and DVD players, TV accessories, audio products, and set top and smart TV boxes; and computing products, including laptops, desktop PC's, tablets, computing accessories, software, storage products, and monitors and projectors, as well as scanners, printers, and inks.

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.