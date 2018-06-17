Apache Co. (APA) Stake Decreased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP cut its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,922 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,116 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Apache were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apache by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apache by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,470 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apache by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Apache by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apache by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,020 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Apache news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.35 per share, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APA. Argus upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.19 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.00 price target on shares of Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Apache presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.06.

Shares of Apache opened at $41.61 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Apache had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. equities analysts expect that Apache Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Apache’s payout ratio is presently 416.67%.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

