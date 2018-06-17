Aperio Group LLC Grows Holdings in Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth about $76,217,000. Anchor Bolt Capital LP grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2,196.8% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 547,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,263,000 after buying an additional 523,992 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 281.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 320,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,451,000 after buying an additional 236,437 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 613,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,041,000 after buying an additional 216,252 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,421 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $93,582,000 after buying an additional 169,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,420 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $1,626,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,998.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Altmeyer sold 11,650 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.41, for a total value of $1,251,326.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,836,371.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $108.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.85. Carlisle Companies has a 1 year low of $92.09 and a 1 year high of $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 14.48%. The business had revenue of $984.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

CSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley set a $125.00 target price on Carlisle Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

