Aperio Group LLC Buys 1,197 Shares of Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Microsemi (NASDAQ:MSCC) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Microsemi were worth $2,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Microsemi by 235.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsemi by 92.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsemi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsemi opened at $68.74 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. Microsemi has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.27.

In other Microsemi news, VP Frederick C. Goerner sold 2,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $136,125.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,606,613.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 3,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $243,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSCC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Microsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Microsemi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Mizuho lowered Microsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.78 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks lowered Microsemi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Microsemi in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.32.

Microsemi Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor solutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers analog mixed-signal integrated circuits; field programmable gate arrays; system on chip solutions and application-specific integrated circuits; power management products; and timing and synchronization devices, and precise time solutions.

