American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 62.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,974 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACC. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,542,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 2,268,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,070,000 after acquiring an additional 650,450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Campus Communities opened at $42.72 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.22. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.52 and a 1 year high of $49.26.

In other news, Director John T. Rippel acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $182,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at $110,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of American Campus Communities in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $46.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.35.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

