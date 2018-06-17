Aperio Group LLC Takes Position in FibroGen Inc (FGEN)

Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in FibroGen by 1,058.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 776,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,813,000 after acquiring an additional 709,598 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in FibroGen in the fourth quarter worth about $282,486,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FibroGen by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,657,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,566,000 after acquiring an additional 557,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,326,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,855,000 after acquiring an additional 244,617 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in FibroGen by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 373,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,704,000 after acquiring an additional 174,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of FibroGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FibroGen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

FGEN stock opened at $58.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.02 and a beta of 1.95. FibroGen Inc has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 102.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. analysts predict that FibroGen Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $1,807,005.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,950,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,527,564.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorma Routti sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $279,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 133,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,235,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 306,818 shares of company stock valued at $15,521,813. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

