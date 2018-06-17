Aphelion Trading 31.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CRYPTO:APH)

Aphelion (CURRENCY:APH) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. During the last week, Aphelion has traded 31.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aphelion has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $120,086.00 worth of Aphelion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aphelion token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00002833 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003562 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018498 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015279 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $38.52 or 0.00587020 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00246730 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00046728 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00095252 BTC.

Aphelion Token Profile

Aphelion launched on November 14th, 2017. Aphelion’s total supply is 70,188,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,436,301 tokens. Aphelion’s official website is aphelion.org. Aphelion’s official message board is aphelion.org/blog.html. Aphelion’s official Twitter account is @apheliontoken. The Reddit community for Aphelion is /r/APH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aphelion

Aphelion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aphelion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aphelion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aphelion using one of the exchanges listed above.

