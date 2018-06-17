Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEH) CEO Warren Hosseinion Sells 11,752 Shares

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEH) CEO Warren Hosseinion sold 11,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $176,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Warren Hosseinion also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

On Wednesday, June 13th, Warren Hosseinion sold 28,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $437,360.00.

On Monday, June 11th, Warren Hosseinion sold 20,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $303,200.00.

On Thursday, June 7th, Warren Hosseinion sold 28,411 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $410,254.84.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Warren Hosseinion sold 27,752 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $411,284.64.

On Friday, June 1st, Warren Hosseinion sold 21,352 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $299,782.08.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Warren Hosseinion sold 11,752 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $157,476.80.

On Friday, May 25th, Warren Hosseinion sold 11,752 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $163,940.40.

On Monday, May 21st, Warren Hosseinion sold 11,752 shares of Apollo Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $185,446.56.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMEH opened at $25.86 on Friday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $30.00.

Apollo Medical (OTCMKTS:AMEH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.17 million for the quarter.

Separately, Dougherty & Co started coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 1,043.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 330,797 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 301,859 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Apollo Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 85.7% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a patient-centered, physician-centric integrated population health management company working to provide coordinated, outcomes-based medical care. The Company operates in healthcare delivery segment. Its operations include Hospitalists, which include its contracted physicians focusing on the delivery of medical care to hospitalized patients; an accountable care organization (ACO), which focuses on providing care to Medicare fee-for-service patients; an independent practice association (IPA), which contracts with physicians and provides care to Medicare, Medicaid, commercial and dual-eligible patients on a risk- and value-based fee basis; approximately three clinics, which it owns or operates, and which provide specialty care in the greater Los Angeles area, and Palliative care, home health and hospice services, which include its at-home and end-of-life services.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.