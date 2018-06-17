Argus Increases Apple (AAPL) Price Target to $225.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Friday, June 8th. Argus currently has a buy rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AAPL. Atlantic Securities restated a neutral rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.89.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $188.84 on Friday. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $142.20 and a fifty-two week high of $194.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $61.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $11,564,692.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,375 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total value of $2,938,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,194,221.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 272,506 shares of company stock worth $48,367,350. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 17,669.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,181,000 after buying an additional 20,067,124 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $830,026,000. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 15,559.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,436,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 4,408,441 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in Apple by 784,734.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 3,296,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $188,966,000 after buying an additional 3,295,884 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1,527.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,652,244 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $444,993,000 after buying an additional 2,489,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

