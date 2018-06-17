Klingman & Associates LLC Has $11.75 Million Position in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,451.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,981 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.6% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,262,302 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,259,868,000 after purchasing an additional 570,279 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,248,516 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,966,581,000 after acquiring an additional 79,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,070,752 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,322,704,000 after acquiring an additional 115,428 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,109,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,866,250,000 after acquiring an additional 479,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,206,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,896,556,000 after acquiring an additional 318,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

AAPL traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.84. 61,719,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,976,120. The company has a market capitalization of $958.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. Apple has a 1-year low of $142.20 and a 1-year high of $194.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $61.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Apple will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Luca Maestri sold 4,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.54, for a total transaction of $903,916.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,897,059.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,653 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.94, for a total value of $2,988,783.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,819 shares in the company, valued at $28,224,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,506 shares of company stock worth $48,367,350 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vetr raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.49 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.89.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

