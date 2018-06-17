Apple (AAPL) is Gardiner Nancy B’s 8th Largest Position

Gardiner Nancy B lessened its holdings in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,159 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.9% of Gardiner Nancy B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gardiner Nancy B’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,262,302 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,259,868,000 after acquiring an additional 570,279 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,248,516 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,966,581,000 after purchasing an additional 79,100 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,070,752 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,322,704,000 after purchasing an additional 115,428 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,109,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,866,250,000 after purchasing an additional 479,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,206,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,896,556,000 after purchasing an additional 318,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded down $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.84. 61,719,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,976,120. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $142.20 and a fifty-two week high of $194.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $61.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, SVP Daniel J. Riccio sold 17,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.12, for a total value of $2,938,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,194,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $11,564,692.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 272,506 shares of company stock worth $48,367,350. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Vetr lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.49 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apple from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.89.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

