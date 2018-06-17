Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Decreased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,703 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.7% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 940.8% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 8,292.9% during the fourth quarter. Delphi Private Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial & Investment Management Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total transaction of $11,564,692.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 15,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total value of $2,898,622.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,143,757.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,506 shares of company stock valued at $48,367,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $188.84 on Friday. Apple has a 52 week low of $142.20 and a 52 week high of $194.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Maxim Group raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Apple from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $203.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $159.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.89.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

