Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Raised to “Buy” at Maxim Group

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) was upgraded by analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 31st.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 19th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.89.

Shares of Apple opened at $188.84 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. Apple has a 12 month low of $142.20 and a 12 month high of $194.20. The firm has a market cap of $968.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 21.55%. Apple’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Philip W. Schiller sold 69,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $11,564,692.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 39,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.66, for a total value of $6,833,048.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,261,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 272,506 shares of company stock valued at $48,367,350. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Life Insurance Co of North America acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter valued at $528,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $3,042,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 34,203 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Private Vista LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 267.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 9,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares during the period. 58.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers to consumers, and small and mid-sized businesses; and education, enterprise, and government customers worldwide. The company also sells related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications.

