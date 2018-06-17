Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $68.50.

AIT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th.

In related news, Director Joe Anthony Raver acquired 1,585 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $63.20 per share, for a total transaction of $100,172.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,058,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,609,000 after purchasing an additional 159,368 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,233,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,911,000 after purchasing an additional 841,018 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,185,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 576,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,257,000 after purchasing an additional 49,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies opened at $69.20 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $75.40.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $827.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.23 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.25%.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center-Based Distribution and Fluid Power Businesses.

