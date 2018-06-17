Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Sets New 52-Week High at $75.55

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $75.55 and last traded at $75.50, with a volume of 266616 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.80.

AIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $827.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $53,830.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Wallace sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $270,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,614.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center-Based Distribution and Fluid Power Businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.