Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Has $682,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,263 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 91,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials traded down $0.38, hitting $49.31, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company had a trading volume of 23,243,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,626,715. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $62.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 51.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $65.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.52 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

