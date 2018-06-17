Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $14.61 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,677 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,789 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $14,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Risk Paradigm Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 368.3% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,056 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 957.8% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials opened at $49.31 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $40.79 and a one year high of $62.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 51.65%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. UBS Group initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $65.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.52 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells a range of manufacturing equipment used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

