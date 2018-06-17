Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Apptio were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Apptio by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 315,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 204,988 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apptio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,942,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apptio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,396,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Apptio by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 46,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Apptio by 509.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apptio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Apptio from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Apptio to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apptio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.30.

In other Apptio news, CMO Christopher Pick sold 17,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $575,271.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kurt Shintaffer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $958,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,065 shares of company stock valued at $9,509,986. 24.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APTI opened at $36.33 on Friday. Apptio Inc has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $54.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.64 million. Apptio had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. Apptio’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Apptio Inc will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Apptio, Inc provides cloud-based technology business management (TBM) solutions to enterprises. Its cloud-based platform and SaaS applications enable IT leaders to analyze, optimize, and plan technology investments, as well as to benchmark financial and operational performance against peers. The company's TBM solutions consist of adaptive data management, which aggregates, cleanses, and correlates large amounts of customer data from various sources; and standard IT operating model and taxonomy that offers a standard model for how IT costs are captured, categorized, and allocated to IT and business services.

