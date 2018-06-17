Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (AQXP) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.23

Press coverage about Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 45.8743110767719 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ AQXP opened at $15.29 on Friday. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of -14.16.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.08. analysts predict that Aquinox Pharmaceuticals will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Aquinox Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aquinox Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Aquinox Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levitt sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $49,489.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,489.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapeutics for chronic urological conditions by inflammation and pain. The company focuses on a library of novel compounds that activate SH2-containing inositol-5'-phosphatase 1 (SHIP1) to develop therapeutics for application in inflammation, inflammatory pain, and blood cancers.

