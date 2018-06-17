Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, June 1st.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ARLZ. Bloom Burton downgraded Aralez Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on Aralez Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of Aralez Pharmaceuticals opened at $0.44 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -41.79. Aralez Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $2.98.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Aralez Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a negative net margin of 99.50%. The company had revenue of $38.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million. equities research analysts expect that Aralez Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aralez Pharmaceuticals news, insider Andrew I. Koven sold 156,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total value of $57,932.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,183,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,865.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 176,262 shares of company stock valued at $74,926. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLZ. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 686,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 413,801 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 160,621 shares during the period. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in Aralez Pharmaceuticals by 107.1% in the first quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 220,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 113,860 shares during the period. 15.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States and Canada. It engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing products in the areas of cardiovascular, pain management, dermatological allergy, and other indications. It offers Zontivity for the reduction of thrombotic cardiovascular events in patients with heart attack or peripheral arterial disease; Toprol-XL, a cardioselective beta-blocker that is indicated for the treatment of hypertension; Fibricor, a fenofibric acid for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia and patients with primary hypercholesterolemia or mixed dyslipidemia; and Blexten, an antihistamine drug for the symptomatic relief of allergic rhinitis and chronic spontaneous urticarial.

