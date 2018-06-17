Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABUS. BidaskClub raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 886.3% during the first quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC now owns 1,485,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after buying an additional 1,334,653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 7,615.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 741,576 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 239.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 282,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 402,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 241,963 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $543,000. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma traded down $0.10, reaching $5.70, during trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,507. The firm has a market cap of $322.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.05. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12-month low of $3.20 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.86 and a current ratio of 16.86.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 705.09% and a negative return on equity of 61.50%. equities research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi).

