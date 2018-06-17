Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Stock Price

News articles about Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Arcadia Biosciences earned a media sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 47.8893969366132 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Arcadia Biosciences opened at $8.31 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $66.56.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported ($4.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 259.46% and a negative net margin of 686.10%.

A number of research analysts have commented on RKDA shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd.

In other news, VP Zhongjin Lu sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total transaction of $57,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,563.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric J. Rey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $167,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,482.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

