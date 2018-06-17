P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) versus ArcBest (ARCB) Critical Comparison

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ: PTSI) and ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get P.A.M. Transportation Services alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and ArcBest, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P.A.M. Transportation Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 ArcBest 0 9 0 0 2.00

P.A.M. Transportation Services presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential downside of 29.31%. ArcBest has a consensus target price of $34.88, indicating a potential downside of 27.49%. Given ArcBest’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ArcBest is more favorable than P.A.M. Transportation Services.

Profitability

This table compares P.A.M. Transportation Services and ArcBest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P.A.M. Transportation Services 8.49% 7.28% 2.14% ArcBest 2.68% 7.79% 3.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.4% of P.A.M. Transportation Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of ArcBest shares are held by institutional investors. 62.0% of P.A.M. Transportation Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of ArcBest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares P.A.M. Transportation Services and ArcBest’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P.A.M. Transportation Services $437.84 million 0.60 $38.89 million N/A N/A ArcBest $2.83 billion 0.44 $59.72 million $1.33 36.17

ArcBest has higher revenue and earnings than P.A.M. Transportation Services.

Risk and Volatility

P.A.M. Transportation Services has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ArcBest has a beta of 1.7, suggesting that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

ArcBest pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. P.A.M. Transportation Services does not pay a dividend. ArcBest pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

ArcBest beats P.A.M. Transportation Services on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units. The company also offers brokerage and logistics services, such as transportation scheduling, routing, mode selection, transloading, and other services related to the transportation of freight. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 1,721 trucks, which includes 18 trucks leased under operating leases and 560 independent contractor trucks; and 5,795 trailers. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Tontitown, Arkansas.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services. This segment also offers motor carrier freight transportation services to customers in Mexico through arrangements with trucking companies. The ArcBest segment provides expedite freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services, such as deployment of specialized equipment to meet line haul requirements; and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground services. This segment also offers third-party transportation brokerage services by sourcing various capacity solutions, including dry van over the road and intermodal, temperature-controlled and refrigerated, flatbed, intermodal or container shipping, and specialized equipment; full-container and less-than-container load ocean transportation services; warehousing and distribution services; managed transportation services; and moving services to ?do-it-yourself' consumer and corporate account employee relocations, as well as provides final mile, time critical, product launch, warehousing, retail logistics, supply chain optimization, and trade show shipping services. The FleetNet segment provides roadside assistance and maintenance management services for commercial vehicles through third-party service providers. The company was formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation and changed its name to ArcBest Corporation in May 2014. ArcBest Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Receive News & Ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P.A.M. Transportation Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.