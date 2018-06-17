ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €34.00 ($39.53) price target by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Cfra set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Commerzbank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €34.75 ($40.41).

ArcelorMittal traded up €0.20 ($0.23), hitting €26.65 ($30.99), during trading hours on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat. 5,510,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,070,000. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of €17.72 ($20.60) and a 52-week high of €30.76 ($35.77).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. It operates through NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, ACIS, and Mining segments. The company produces finished and semi-finished steel products with various specifications.

