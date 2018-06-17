Arch Coal Inc (ARCH) Holdings Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,832 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.94% of Arch Coal worth $36,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Coal in the 4th quarter worth $9,316,000. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Arch Coal by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 75,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,987,000 after buying an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Arch Coal in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Coal by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Arch Coal by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,862 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 44,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $78.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Arch Coal Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.13 and a fifty-two week high of $102.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.03.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($1.35). Arch Coal had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $575.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Arch Coal’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Arch Coal Inc will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCH. Seaport Global Securities set a $112.00 target price on shares of Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arch Coal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. MKM Partners set a $106.00 target price on shares of Arch Coal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Arch Coal from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.89.

Arch Coal Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

