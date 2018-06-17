Arconic Inc (ARNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.46 Billion

Analysts predict that Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) will announce sales of $3.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Arconic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.42 billion and the highest is $3.55 billion. Arconic posted sales of $3.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arconic will report full-year sales of $13.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.67 billion to $13.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.41 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $14.05 billion to $14.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arconic.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Arconic had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARNC. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Arconic in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

In other news, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott purchased 544,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $9,770,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,293,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,870,362. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulrich Schmidt purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,304.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 10,065.5% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arconic opened at $17.75 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. Arconic has a 12-month low of $16.66 and a 12-month high of $31.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 2nd. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals of aluminum, titanium, and nickel worldwide. It operates through three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts, as well as various forged, extruded, and machined metal products.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arconic (ARNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.