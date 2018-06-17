Head to Head Review: argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) & Its Peers

argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) is one of 92 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare argenx to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.8% of argenx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares argenx and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx N/A N/A N/A argenx Competitors -6,095.52% -68.89% -26.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares argenx and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio argenx $44.74 million -$31.73 million -65.86 argenx Competitors $1.03 billion $94.79 million -1.82

argenx’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than argenx. argenx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for argenx and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx 0 0 5 0 3.00 argenx Competitors 514 1819 4738 172 2.63

argenx presently has a consensus price target of $108.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.68%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 16.38%. Given argenx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe argenx is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

argenx beats its rivals on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome. It is also developing ARGX-111 to treat solid tumors; ARGX-109 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; ARGX-112 to treat skin inflammation; ARGX-115, a cancer immunotherapy-focused product candidate; and ARGX-116 for the treatment of dyslipidemia. The company has license and collaboration agreements with AbbVie S.Á.R.L.; Bird Rock Bio, Inc.; LEO Pharma A/S; Staten Biotechnology B.V.; and Shire International GmbH. argenx SE was founded in 2008 and is based in Breda, the Netherlands.

