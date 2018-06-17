GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock (NYSE:TGNA) Price Target Cut to $15.00

GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock (NYSE:TGNA) had its target price decreased by Argus from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, May 30th. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TGNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Noble Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $12.00 price target on shares of GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Sunday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.08.

Shares of GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57.

GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.35 million. GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. analysts predict that GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Conning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GANNETT CO INC. Common Stock Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

