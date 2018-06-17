Celgene (CELG) Downgraded by Argus

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 23rd, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CELG. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Celgene in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celgene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. UBS Group set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Celgene and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.02.

Shares of NASDAQ CELG traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,878,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883,338. Celgene has a 1-year low of $74.13 and a 1-year high of $147.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.45.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. Celgene had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 72.92%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Celgene will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Celgene announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director James J. Loughlin sold 17,750 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,401,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael D. Casey sold 13,000 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.77, for a total transaction of $1,024,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,867.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,500 shares of company stock worth $4,608,365 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Celgene by 361.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,134,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $327,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,703 shares in the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its position in Celgene by 4,047.3% during the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 1,576,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,810 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Celgene by 245.6% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,746,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,120 shares in the last quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. grew its position in Celgene by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. HealthCor Management L.P. now owns 1,725,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Celgene by 11.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,410,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,372,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,272 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

