Winfield Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Winfield Associates Inc. cut its position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $204,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANET. ValuEngine cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Arista Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Arista Networks to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.42.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total value of $13,937,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,027.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.66, for a total value of $2,999,260.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,845 shares in the company, valued at $503,057.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,854 shares of company stock valued at $37,802,396. Corporate insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock traded up $5.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $286.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,364,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,171. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $141.78 and a one year high of $311.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.11 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 27.19%. equities analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

