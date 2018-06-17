Arlington Asset Investment (AI) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Arlington Asset Investment earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.3071853394548 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Arlington Asset Investment alerts:

AI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Singular Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 price target on shares of Arlington Asset Investment in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Maxim Group cut shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Arlington Asset Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

Arlington Asset Investment opened at $10.90 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Arlington Asset Investment has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. Arlington Asset Investment had a negative net margin of 36.30% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $14.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.76%.

About Arlington Asset Investment

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Arlington Asset Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlington Asset Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.