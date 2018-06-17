Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.12

News stories about Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Armada Hoffler Properties earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.5423289079312 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE AHH traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.74. 567,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,160. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 12.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $666.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.13 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 80.81%.

AHH has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Armada Hoffler Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with nearly four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

