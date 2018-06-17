Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH) Receives $14.88 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.88.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AHH shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Armada Hoffler Properties from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd.

NYSE:AHH opened at $14.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $666.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 12.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.13 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 8.25%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,613 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 63.1% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with nearly four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

