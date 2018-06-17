ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. ARMOUR Residential REIT earned a media sentiment score of 0.33 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 48.4390781337336 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT traded down $0.04, hitting $22.88, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. 392,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,508. The stock has a market cap of $958.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.60. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $27.60.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $54.21 million during the quarter. research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is currently 87.02%.

ARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

