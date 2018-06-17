Arnhold LLC Acquires New Holdings in Universal Display Co. (OLED)

Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,870,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Display by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 321,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,449,000 after buying an additional 31,258 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 396,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,492,000 after buying an additional 128,667 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Universal Display opened at $93.95 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.38. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $86.85 and a 52 week high of $209.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $43.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.85 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 30.74%. Universal Display’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Roth Capital started coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $190.00 price objective on Universal Display and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.73.

In related news, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $368,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,205. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

