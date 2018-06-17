Arnhold LLC Buys Shares of 136,709 Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 136,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $826,000. Arnhold LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $884,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 463.5% in the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 1,029,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 846,663 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 254,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 45,216 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 367.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 135,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 106,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSLV opened at $6.05 on Friday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $5.83 and a twelve month high of $6.85.

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.