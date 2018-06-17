Arnhold LLC Purchases Shares of 14,129 AptarGroup, Inc. (ATR)

Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in AptarGroup by 490.9% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 161,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 134,500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in AptarGroup by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other AptarGroup news, Director King W. Harris sold 50,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $4,664,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hagge sold 25,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $2,299,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,127,457.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ATR. ValuEngine cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.57.

NYSE ATR opened at $94.92 on Friday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.97 and a 52 week high of $96.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $703.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.84 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

