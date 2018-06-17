Arnhold LLC Invests $2.22 Million in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 105,700 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,000. Arnhold LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Bed Bath & Beyond at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,909 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Point View Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,681 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 148,498 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 56,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $20.19 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 11th. The retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Bed Bath & Beyond’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Raymond James cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $22.26 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.61.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and juvenile products.

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.