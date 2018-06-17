Arnhold LLC Purchases New Stake in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 89,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth $1,080,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 515,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,299,000 after purchasing an additional 326,261 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 317,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of AFLAC by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 170,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 19,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFLAC opened at $45.75 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. AFLAC Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $46.19.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

In other news, Director Charles B. Knapp sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $437,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,348,165.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on AFLAC to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $48.00 price objective on AFLAC and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on AFLAC to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on AFLAC in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.46.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

