Arnhold LLC Purchases Shares of 41,350 Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (LORL)

Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,000. Arnhold LLC owned about 0.13% of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LORL. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 740,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,606,000 after purchasing an additional 49,721 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 644,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,411,000 after buying an additional 43,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 14,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. 66.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loral Space & Communications Ltd. alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LORL. BidaskClub cut shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. opened at $38.50 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 52-week low of $36.85 and a 52-week high of $51.75.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit satellites; and owns the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.