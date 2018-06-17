Arnold D. Martines Sells 1,038 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Co. (CPF) Stock

Central Pacific Financial Co. (NYSE:CPF) insider Arnold D. Martines sold 1,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total value of $30,558.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CPF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $29.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,011. Central Pacific Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $27.34 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The stock has a market cap of $864.91 million, a P/E ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get Central Pacific Financial alerts:

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.00 million. equities research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine cut Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPF. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 128,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 20,937 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Central Pacific Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Pacific Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.