Aroundtown (AT1) Given a €8.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note published on Tuesday, May 22nd, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.65) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.19) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.50 ($8.72) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.90 ($9.19) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €7.89 ($9.17).

AT1 traded up €0.04 ($0.05) on Tuesday, hitting €7.30 ($8.49). 5,858,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €4.10 ($4.77) and a 12-month high of €6.75 ($7.85).

