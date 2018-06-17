ArQule (ARQL) Shares Gap Down to $5.31

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.51, but opened at $5.31. ArQule shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 4576500 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARQL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ArQule in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of ArQule in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ArQule has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.10.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that ArQule, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ArQule news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology sold 1,035,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $5,179,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick J. Zenner acquired 8,446 shares of ArQule stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $25,000.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,359.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 57,257 shares of company stock valued at $171,425 and sold 5,567,893 shares valued at $18,768,436. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ArQule in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ArQule in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in ArQule by 343.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 129,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 99,964 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ArQule in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in ArQule in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.

