ValuEngine Upgrades ArQule (ARQL) to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, May 26th.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARQL. BidaskClub raised ArQule from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on ArQule from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Leerink Swann raised ArQule from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ArQule from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ArQule has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.15.

Shares of ArQule traded down $0.32, hitting $4.99, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 4,587,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,961,676. The stock has a market cap of $476.52 million, a P/E ratio of -12.79 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.42. ArQule has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $6.07.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that ArQule will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other ArQule news, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology sold 1,035,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $5,179,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paolo Pucci bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $50,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 420,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,474.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 57,257 shares of company stock worth $171,425 and sold 5,567,893 shares worth $18,768,436. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARQL. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in ArQule by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 16,436,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036,784 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in ArQule during the first quarter valued at about $432,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in ArQule during the first quarter valued at about $605,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ArQule by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,295,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 315,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArQule during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.

