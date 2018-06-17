Short Interest in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) Rises By 21.4%

Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,870,987 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the April 30th total of 13,075,730 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,971,569 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Lunsen Gil J. Van sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $360,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,737.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Sandor sold 8,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $133,376.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,991 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARRY. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Array Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $50,510,000. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Array Biopharma by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,686,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,187,000 after buying an additional 2,283,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Array Biopharma by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,252,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,236,000 after buying an additional 1,707,369 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Array Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $25,922,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Array Biopharma by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,112,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,039,000 after buying an additional 1,338,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARRY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.93. 3,454,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,272,473. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.90 and a beta of 1.79. Array Biopharma has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $66.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.81 million. Array Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 96.65% and a negative net margin of 72.33%. Array Biopharma’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Array Biopharma will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARRY. BidaskClub raised shares of Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Array Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Array Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Array Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus.

