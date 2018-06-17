Arrow Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (AROW)

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st.

Arrow Financial stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.30. 52,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,891. The firm has a market cap of $507.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 0.58. Arrow Financial has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 27.17% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $27.29 million during the quarter.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th.

In other news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 4,019 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $150,792.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,421.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,019 shares of company stock worth $185,968 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. Its deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. The company's lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

