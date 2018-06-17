Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Share Price

News coverage about Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.0523560474434 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals opened at $11.07 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $11.84.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.05% and a negative net margin of 199.55%. equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

In other news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,365. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $165,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,000 shares of company stock valued at $479,750 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. Its pre-clinical stage medicines include ARO-HBV to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection; ARO-AAT for the treatment of liver disease associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 and ARO-ANG3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-Lung1 for the treatment of an undisclosed pulmonary target; ARO-HIF2 to treat renal cell carcinoma; ARO-F12 for hereditary angioedema and thromboembolic disorders; and ARO-AMG1 for the treatment of an undisclosed genetically validated cardiovascular target.

