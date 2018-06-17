Artesian Resources (ARTNA) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Artesian Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.1750820348161 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARTNA. BidaskClub cut shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th.

Shares of Artesian Resources opened at $36.04 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Artesian Resources has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $20.19 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th were given a $0.2387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $248,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $979,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

