Artesian Resources (ARTNA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, “Artesian Resources Corporation operates as the parent holding company of Artesian Water Company, Inc a regulated public water utility. Artesian Water provides water utility service to customers with in its established service territory in portions of New Castle County, Delaware. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTNA traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $36.04. The stock had a trading volume of 94,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,549. Artesian Resources has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $332.61 million, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.11.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.19 million for the quarter. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 10.49%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.2387 per share. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 41.30%.

In other Artesian Resources news, Director Kenneth R. Biederman sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $248,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 20,661 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Artesian Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $752,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Artesian Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $742,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 29,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Artesian Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Artesian Resources

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services on the Delmarva Peninsula. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

